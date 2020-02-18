Coldwell Banker unveils ‘Exclusive Look’ marketing tool for Westchester, Connecticut

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County has launched Coldwell Banker Exclusive Look, a marketing platform exclusive to company-owned offices, affiliated agents and their clients.

Among the tool’s features:

Brokerage Exclusive: Upon seller authorization, Coldwell Banker listings are made available in real time to an extended network of real estate agents within the local brokerage firm. Through their Coldwell Banker agent, clients have access to exclusive listings, while sellers can determine any period of exclusivity and the marketing plan that best suits their needs.

Upon seller authorization, Coldwell Banker listings are made available in real time to an extended network of real estate agents within the local brokerage firm. Through their Coldwell Banker agent, clients have access to exclusive listings, while sellers can determine any period of exclusivity and the marketing plan that best suits their needs. Sneak Peek: Coldwell Banker agents can broadcast new public listings the moment they’re signed to a network of as many as 47,000 Coldwell Banker agents across the U.S. via mobile device.

Coldwell Banker agents can broadcast new public listings the moment they’re signed to a network of as many as 47,000 Coldwell Banker agents across the U.S. via mobile device. Wants/Needs: Agents can promote the specific needs of home buyers and sellers across the national Coldwell Banker network. Exclusive Look saves custom search criteria and notifies agents when matching properties are posted.

Exclusive Look was rolled out early to select Coldwell Banker offices in the Boston area as a test market. The company said it recorded an adoption rate of 90% among agents.

The firm expects to make the tool available to all affiliated partners in the Coldwell Banker network markets later this year.