Black Rock Realty reveals plans for long-delayed Fairfield Metro Center

Black Rock Realty revealed some of its plans for the long-delayed The Crossings at Fairfield Metro Center at a Feb. 13 meeting of the Fairfield Plan and Zoning Commission.

The 10-acre project at 219 Ash Creek Blvd. would include five apartment buildings featuring 357 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units ranging from 550 to 1,100 square feet. The buildings themselves would range from approximately 13,000 to 24,000 square feet. Planned amenities include a fitness center and pool.

Black Rock also hopes to conclude a deal that would result in a 118-room hotel – something that Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick told the Business Journal last month that she considered a priority for the development, which has been in the works since 2005.

Black Rock’s plans also call for a 70,000-square-foot concourse building to be built on 1.5 acres at 160 Ash Creek Blvd. That building would offer retail and office space, as well as serve as a lobby for Fairfield’s train station.

Additional details on the project are expected to be made public at a Plan and Zoning hearing next month.