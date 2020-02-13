Bethel’s 85-year-old Blue Jay Orchards up for sale

Blue Jay Orchards, a 140-acre property in Bethel that is one of the county’s few commercial orchards, is up for sale.

Realty Ryer Associates lists the assets of the property at 125 Plumtrees Road as including more than 8,000 apple trees producing over 20 varieties; a 10,650-square-foot market, kitchen, and storage facility; a 2,400-square-foot attached cooler; two single-family homes; another single-family home with apartment; two additional apartments; an office; and various pieces of equipment and inventory. The asking price was not provided.

Blue Jay, which has been in business for some 85 years, has long been an attraction for locals and tourists, with hayrides and a popular “pick your own” business.