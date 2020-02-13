Freepoint Commodites debuts PointForward accelerator program

Freepoint Commodities LLC has introduced PointForward LLC, an accelerator that will focus on startup companies that provide the energy and commodities markets with a variety of services, including trading, logistics and technology.

Each team accepted into PointForward’s accelerator program will receive up to $100,000 in funding and access to Freepoint’s resources and mentors, in exchange for a small equity stake.

PointForward’s inaugural class will begin in June and run for 12 weeks in Freepoint’s headquarters in Stamford, and will conclude with Demo Days in New York and Houston at which teams will present to potential investors.

“We are assembling world-class teams, partnering them with our expert venture builders, and empowering them with a new program to kick-start their companies,” said David Messer, CEO of Freepoint.