Diageo completes HQ move from Norwalk to Lower Manhattan

Diageo has closed the Norwalk office that served as its North American headquarters since 2004 and opened its new headquarters at 3 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.

The drinks company announced last year that it would be leaving Norwalk when its lease at 810 Main Ave. – along with the lease of its New York City office at 530 Fifth Ave. – expired. The new headquarters covers about 87,000 square feet and includes height-adjustable sit-stand desks for its workforce, a nursing room for new mothers and topical pop-up art displays.

Diageo is bringing 350 new jobs to the location along with 150 jobs from its previous Manhattan office. The company will retain a Fairfield County presence with a 40,000-square-foot office at 200 Elm St. in Stamford.

Diageo’s North American headquarters was originally in Stamford before it relocated to Norwalk 16 years ago.