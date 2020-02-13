Dr. Timothy F. Corvino named CEO at Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists

Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists has named Dr. Timothy F. Corvino as its first CEO, effective March 1.

Corvino comes to ONS after serving as chief operating officer of Covenant Physician Partners, a Nashville-based physician services organization operating in 19 states through more than 60 physician partnerships. Prior to Covenant, he served as president of integrated acute care for U.S. Acute Care Solutions, a physician-owned provider headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Corvino is the son of Frank Corvino, who served as president of Greenwich Hospital for 23 years until his retirement in 2014.

“Through our 20-year legacy, ONS has developed a highly successful practice for the delivery of orthopedic and neurosurgery services that provides best-in-class patient care and industry-leading clinical outcomes,” said Mark Camel, a founding partner of ONS. “Tim understands the truly unique model on which we’ve built our successful practice, as well as the health care needs and expectations of our community.”

“I am deeply honored to join an organization with such a strong history of superior clinical quality, successful physician leadership and excellent patient experience,” Corvino said. “I look forward to working with the physician leaders and employees as we continue serving the tristate region, while also developing a broader regional growth strategy with like-minded musculoskeletal physicians and practices that are committed to clinical excellence, share our values and want to shape the future of healthcare delivery.”

Founded by physicians in 1998, ONS is a multispecialty orthopedic and spine group with locations in Greenwich, Stamford and Harrison.