Bradley Airport reports 7th straight year of increased passenger traffic

Bradley International Airport recorded a seventh consecutive year of passenger traffic

growth in 2019, with approximately 6.8 million enplanements and deplanements, according to data from the Connecticut Airport Authority.

This represents a 1.2% increase over the nearly 6.7 million fliers using the facility in 2018, which itself was a 3.6% increase over 2017’s 6.4 million.

CAA Executive Director Kevin Dillon credited the increased passenger traffic on the airport’s “continuing efforts to develop additional routes here,” including the 2019 addition of Frontier Airlines’ new flights to Denver, Miami and Raleigh, North Carolina. Bradley has continued to maintain its status as New England’s second-largest airport based on passenger traffic, with Boston’s Logan Airport still maintaining its aviation dominance with 42.5 million passengers last year.

Bradley Airport also saw its cargo volume rise by 24.5% last year to 367 million pounds of materials shipped. Dillon credited that activity to Pinnacle Logistics, which operates a 394,000-square-foot base at the airport and ships packages for Amazon.