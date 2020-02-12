Bridgeport tax preparer pleads guilty to concocting fraudulent returns

The owner of a Bridgeport tax preparation service who faced federal charges of preparing fraudulent returns for her clients has waived her right to indictment and pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return.

Veronica Huitzil, the owner of Huitzil Tax Services, was accused of putting together tax returns between 2014 and 2018 that contained multiple intentional falsehoods, including nonexistent dependents, losses for fictitious businesses and inflated or fabricated charitable deductions, medical expenses and employee business expenses. With her guilty plea, Huitzil agreed that her actions resulted in a fraud totaling $898,665.

Huitzil faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison. She is released pending sentencing on May 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut noted that many of her clients will need to amend their filed tax returns, adding that the amount of Huitzil’s restitution may be reduced as her clients resolve their own tax liability with the Internal Revenue Service.