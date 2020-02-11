Harbor Yard Amphitheater unveils Deftones as its first concert act

Bridgeport’s Harbor Yard Amphitheater has announced its first presentation with an Aug. 24 concert by Deftones.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 14, with presale tickets available through Live Nation on Feb. 13. The concert is the only New England stop on the 2020 tour by Deftones, a Grammy Award-winning alternative metal band.

In an interview last month with the Business Journal, Howard Saffan, owner of SportsCenter of Connecticut, which runs the new venue as a joint venture with Live Nation, did not mention the arrival of the Deftones, suggesting instead that possible presentations could include WWE events, free performances by the Greater Bridgeport Symphony and a Mass celebrated by Bridgeport Bishop Frank Caggiano.

It is not clear if the Deftones concert is the official opening act for the amphitheater, which is behind schedule and over budget in its construction and has yet to post an official opening date.