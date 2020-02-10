Bingo Wholesale to open first Rockland County store

Bingo Wholesale, a warehouse-style retailer specializing in kosher merchandise, is opening its first Rockland County store at Spring Valley Marketplace.

Launched in Brooklyn in 2016 under the slogan “No tricks, no shticks,” Bingo Wholesale is a joint venture between the Brooklyn-based Marav USA and Osher Ad, a grocery chain with 20 stores in Israel. The company has gained a supermarket trade nickname of “Kosher Costco” for specializing in large and bulk items, including a considerable selection of Israeli imported goods.

Last year, Bingo Wholesale opened a second store in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company has not announced an opening date for its new location, which will occupy a 70,000-square-foot space. Bingo Wholesale is the first new tenant at Spring Valley Marketplace since developer Alexander Property Holdings bought the property last fall for $59.3 million.