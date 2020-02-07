Norwalk’s Reed’s launches ginger energy shots

Reed’s Inc. has rolled out Reed’s Wellness Shots, a pair of 2 oz. energy-boosting drinks made from organic ginger.

Ginger Energize, which mixes 3,000 mg of fresh ginger with 100 mg of natural caffeine from green coffee beans and guarana, and Daily Ginger, with keeps the 3,000 mg of ginger but does not include caffeinated ingredients. The Norwalk-based company said the products retail at $2.99 per bottle and do not require refrigeration.

“Ginger is at the root of everything we do at Reed’s, delivering great-tasting products with natural ginger, and a lot of it,” said Lindsay Martin, vice president of marketing at Reeds. “There is a clear consumer need for a healthful and shelf stable functional shot option.”