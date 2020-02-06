Stamford startup offers discounted airport ride-hailing service

Stamford-based LUXY Technologies Inc. has introduced a new service that connects airport travelers with premium car services at discounted rates.

According to the company, the LUXY app enables travelers to book premium sedan or SUV vehicles for travel to and from airports nationwide.

The service promises licensed professional drivers in newer, safety-inspected vehicles, along with prices that are promoted as being 30% lower than premium ride-hailing rates, especially on longer routes.

Travelers can also use the LUXY website or a toll-free 24/7 telephone line to arrange for transportation.

The LUXY fleet consists of available “empty leg” inventory, the company added, which enables prices to be kept on the low side.

“The reality in this industry is that more than 80% of all black car rides to/from the airport are returning empty,” LUXY CEO Joe Salemme said. “LUXY is determined to fix this imbalance so that drivers, car service companies and travelers greatly benefit from efficient and affordable airport rides. LUXY aspires to do for the car transportation industry what Priceline did for airlines and hotels – optimize unused inventory.”