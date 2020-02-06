Sabra serves up plant-based chocolate dessert dip

Sabra Dipping Co. of White Plains is turning on the culinary decadence with the introduction of its Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread.

The new plant-based dip is vegan, gluten-free, kosher and made without genetically engineered ingredients. And for those who don’t want to feel guilty about indulging in chocolate, the 8 oz. product is 80 calories per serving.

Sabra is releasing the new offering ahead of Valentine’s Day, and it will be available year-round through retail and online stores.

“Valentine’s Day is a celebration of romance and connections and we’ve learned that 54% of Americans believe that eating well is a top way to improve relationships,” said Jason Levine, chief marketing officer of Sabra. “To give Americans a start to healthy romance this Valentine’s Day, we’re thrilled to bring another exceptional product to market.”