IQVIA of Danbury is now offering FluSTAR, a mobile application designed to track flu and cold severity this winter.

According to the company, the FluStar app uses near real-time updates for flu and cold-related illnesses for every ZIP Code in the country, as well as regional and national activity. The data is gathered using non-identified patient information gathered through several surveillance methods including rapid assays, laboratory confirmation and clinical diagnosis records.

The app also provides a combined index based on all relevant conditions – flu, fever, cough and strep – and includes a symptom tracker to further trace seasonal impacts.

Rob Kotchie, president real world solutions, IQVIA, said the new offering “puts the most up-to-date information on the spread of the flu into the hands of health care professionals and patients during each influenza season.”