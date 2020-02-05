Facility management firm City Wide opens first Westchester office

City Wide, the Kansas City-based facility management and maintenance services provider for the commercial property industry, has opened its first Westchester location at 280 Dobbs Ferry Road in Greenburgh.

The new office will serve the Westchester, Rockland County and Bronx markets. Michael Binz, a former managing director and global commercial head of structured finance ratings at S&P Global Ratings, was named president of the new office.

“While my time spent on Wall Street is invaluable, I wanted to start on a new path in my professional life,” Binz said. “My goal with the opening of this new City Wide location is to make a positive impact on our clients and the community. I’m looking forward to becoming the go-to company for my clients and alleviating the frustrations that come with maintaining their commercial facilities.”

City Wide operates in 12 states and maintains a second New York location in Jericho on Long Island.