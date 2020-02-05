Ridgefield’s Envest Asset Management receives B Corp certification

Envest Asset Management LLC has received B Corp Certification from B Lab, the global nonprofit that certifies and supports B Corporations.

According to the Ridgefield firm, companies receive the designation after documenting their standards in social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

EnvestAM, which is the sixth Connecticut-based company to receive the designation, offers investment advice and financial planning focused on socially responsible and sustainable investing.

“EnvestAM was founded upon the belief that we can do more to fight the climate crisis. We do this by increasing sustainability through personal investing,” said James Osborn, founder of EnvestAM. “We are excited to be recognized as a certified B Corp as it underscores that our services and practices do just that, help better the world.”