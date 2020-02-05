BIC debuts Made for You grooming products line

BIC has rolled out a new line of grooming products under its Made for You brand.

The new products, which are designed to complement the Shelton-based company’s Made for You refillable razor system, consist of shaving cream, body lotion and face lotion, marking the first time BIC is offering products in those categories.

According to a press release, the new line is “lightly scented of citrus, a fragrance chosen for its universal appeal,” and also includes aloe vera and Vitamin E in its ingredients.

BIC added that it created the line based on a commissioned study that found more than two-thirds of consumers aged 18-34 believed that companies should create more unisex personal care beauty products. BIC is selling the new Made for You products exclusively on Amazon.

“A rising population of consumers are seeking a high performing product that addresses their needs, regardless of gender,” said Mary Fox, general manager of BIC North America. “We listened closely to what consumers are looking for in their grooming routine and found that they want great products that perform for everybody. Made for You gives them just that.”