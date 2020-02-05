Stepping Stones Museum unveils 20th anniversary promotional campaign

Norwalk’s Stepping Stones Museum for Children has launched a promotional campaign calling attention to its 20th anniversary.

The campaign invites museum members and visitors to post videos on social media using #MySteppingStones that detail favorite museum experiences and share birthday greetings for the institution. Beginning on Feb. 10, a weekly winner from the submissions will be selected to receive a $20 food voucher that can be redeemed in the museum’s Healthyville Cafe. On March 7, three winners will be selected from the submitted videos to receive a complimentary Family Plus membership worth $210.

“In its 20 years of serving this region, our award-winning museum has reached nearly 7 million people,” Stepping Stones President and CEO Rhonda Kiest said. “With the help of members, educators and community partners we’ve been able to provide exceptional, playful learning opportunities for children that foster an understanding and appreciation of the world. As we embark on this new decade filled with opportunities to generate lasting impact for the children and families we serve, we’re excited to invite our community to join our celebration and share why Stepping Stones means so much to them.”

The museum will be hosting additional events to highlight its two decades in Fairfield County, including a “Best Birthday Party Ever” family-friendly celebration on March 7 and a fundraising party titled “You Bring the Heart” on March 21.