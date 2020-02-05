Ridgefield’s Chef’s Warehouse acquires Cambridge Packing Co.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc., a Ridgefield-based distributor of specialty food products, has acquired Cambridge Packing Co., a provider of beef, poultry, pork and seafood products in the New England market that is based in Boston.

The financial aspects of the acquisition were not disclosed, but The Chefs’ Warehouse stated that the transaction was expected to generate approximately $50 million in annual net sales. The executive leadership and workforce of Cambridge Packing will be absorbed into The Chefs’ Warehouse operations.

“I would like to welcome Bruce Rodman, Alan Roberts and the entire Cambridge Packing organization into our growing family of companies,” said Christopher Pappas, chairman and CEO of The Chefs’ Warehouse. “This acquisition offers The Chefs’ Warehouse the opportunity to continue to build our all-star team of specialty protein companies that complement our core cultural values. Similar to our organization, Cambridge Packing Company is high-touch, high-quality and committed to excellent service.”