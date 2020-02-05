Stamford’s Silgan Holdings acquires Cobra Plastics Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc., a Stamford-headquartered supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products, acquired Cobra Plastics Inc., a manufacturer of injection molded consumer product plastic closures, with a particular focus on the aerosol overcap market.

The financial terms of the transaction were not publicly disclosed.

Cobra Plastics has sales of approximately $30 million and operates two manufacturing facilities in Macedonia, Ohio.

“The acquisition of Cobra Plastics expands the product offering of our global closures franchise into a variety of new markets and applications,” said Adam Greenlee, president of Silgan. “The combination of Cobra’s overcap product line with our aerosol actuators and dispensing systems will allow Silgan to offer a broader range of integrated solutions, including functional overcaps, to meet the unique needs of our customers.”