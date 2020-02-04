Poughkeepsie’s Beech Tree Grill announces closing

Beech Tree Grill, a longtime staple of Poughkeepsie’s restaurant scene, has announced plans to close.

Beech Tree Grill opened in 1991 at 1-3 Collegeview Ave. in the Arlington section of the city, around the corner from Vassar College, and gained a local following for its New American fare and seasonal craft beers. The eatery used its Instagram page to break the news that its end was near, although it stressed that it was still open for business.

“While we have made the decision to eventually close our doors, there’s not a definite closing date,” the Instagram announcement said. “As long as we have our staff and our customers we are here to serve you the quality food and service you’ve grown to love. Thank you for respecting our decision and our business.”

The restaurant’s website also listed a March 28 live music event featuring the Chris O’Leary Band, which might suggest any closing would take place in the spring.