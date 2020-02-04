Sikorsky in new partnership to upgrade nighttime aerial firefighting

Sikorsky has signed a development agreement with Erickson Inc. to create a new approach to nighttime aerial firefighting technology.

Erickson is an original equipment manufacturer of Sikorsky’s S-64 – a twin-engine heavy lift helicopter. Erickson will integrate the Stratford-headquartered company’s Matrix Autonomy Technology into a digitally enabled fire management system, with the goal of enhancing cockpit awareness and flight crew safety. It will mark the first time that flight controls and navigation systems powered by Matrix can be used in nighttime aerial firefighting.

“We are pleased to be working on this important initiative with Sikorsky, who we have a longtime history with,” said Doug Kitani, CEO of the Portland-based Erickson. “Since adopting care of the S-64 global fleet in 1994, Erickson has continuously modernized the platform to support critical missions.”