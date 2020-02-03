CERC rebrands as AdvanceCT; hires VP of business development

Following several months of discussion, The Connecticut Economic Resource Center Inc. – the nonprofit corporation that seeks to advance business formation, retention, recruitment and growth in Connecticut – has rebranded as AdvanceCT.

The rebranding effort represents a strategic transition stemming from Gov. Ned Lamont’s plans for the organization to collaborate more closely with the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) to drive business recruitment and retention.

AdvanceCT also announced the hiring of David Campbell as vice president of business development. Campbell will lead recruitment efforts by growing relationships with national and international business clients and engaging with strategic partners across the state.

Formerly with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and the U.S. Department of Commerce, Campbell has 17 years of economic development, international business and policy experience, including expertise in attracting foreign direct investment, entrepreneurs, and innovative technologies.

“Our new name and the addition of David Campbell to the AdvanceCT team furthers our new mission to be where business, government and the nonprofit sectors come together to implement high impact and inclusive economic development solutions with a particular focus on business engagement, retention and recruitment,” said Peter Denious, the rebranded organization’s president and CEO.

Denious had repeatedly said since taking that position last August that he expected CERC to take a new moniker, quipping at an appearance in Trumbull last fall that the then-current name was “a mouthful.”

“At the outset of his administration, Governor Lamont made it clear he wanted a new economic development model for the state, one that at its core included a stronger partnership between DECD and CERC,” DECD Commissioner David Lehman said. “Today’s announcements are the latest examples of the progress being made to reshape the organization and boost its business recruitment and retention capabilities.”