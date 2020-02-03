Fairfield ex-CFO Robert Mayer charged in town hall burglary

The Fairfield Police Department announced the arrest of Robert Mayer, the town’s former chief financial officer, for allegedly taking documents from the town hall on the day after he was fired.

Mayer, who had served as Fairfield’s CFO since 2012, was terminated from his job on Jan. 15 by the recently elected First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick. According to police, Mayer allegedly returned to Sullivan Independence Hall in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 and removed several files of municipal documents, including some related to the ongoing investigation of the “fill pile” controversy.

After an investigation resulted in an arrest warrant, Mayer surrendered at Fairfield Police Headquarters on Jan. 31 and was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny and tampering with evidence. Mayer was released on a $10,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear today in Bridgeport Superior Court. The Fairfield Police Department said Mayer’s case will be prosecuted at the chief state’s attorney’s office in Rocky Hill “due to the sensitive nature of this case.”

Prior to becoming Fairfield’s CFO, Mayer was chief of staff to Kupchick’s predecessor, Mike Tetreau. Earlier in his career, he was CEO of the health care company Health America and the CFO of Sierra Health Services.