Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC has announced the acquisition of Los Angeles-headquartered Momentous Insurance Brokerage, an independent insurance agency focused on high-net worth private clients and companies within the entertainment industry. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Momentous specializes in risk management and employee benefits services. The company has offices in New York City and Torrance, California and a 220-person workforce. Diane Brinson, president and CEO of Momentous, will continue to lead the business.

“Momentous has a long-established reputation for both their dedication to serving clients across the country and their expertise in the entertainment, film, and TV industries,” said David Eslick, CEO of the White Plains-based MMA. “We are excited to collaborate with the Momentous team and work together to further enhance our client offerings.”