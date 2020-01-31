Choyce Peterson named exclusive listing agent for Stamford’s 2009 Summer St.

Commercial real estate firm The Field Group has appointed Choyce Peterson Inc. as the exclusive listing agent representing its mixed-use property at 2009 Summer St. in Stamford.

The 17,900-square-foot property combines office and medical space. Its available space incudes a 2,051-square-foot suite for medical use and a 1,519-square-foot office suite. The Field Group has its headquarters in the building and other tenants include Zurita Insurance Group and SilverSource Inc.

“We are thrilled to be working with a strong, local ownership group on a quality asset in such a prime location,” Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta said. “This downtown office/medical building attracts and retains a quality, professional tenant base suitable for a wide variety of businesses that are looking to relocate to a convenient, well-maintained property.”

Earlier in the month, Choyce Peterson was named the exclusive listing agent for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ mixed-use development at 559-627 Newfield Ave. in Stamford.