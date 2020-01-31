Odyssey Logistics acquires California firm RPM Consolidated

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corp. has acquired RPM Consolidated Services for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Danbury, Odyssey specializes in global logistics and transportation services, including intermodal, trucking, bulk container, global forwarding and transportation management services, which are supported by a proprietary, global technology platform.

RPM, headquartered in Fullerton, California, is a logistics and warehousing provider specializing in Jones Act markets, offering door-to-door ocean, ground and air freight forwarding services to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, with extended services to Alaska, Guam and the Caribbean. The Jones Act requires that all goods shipped between U.S. ports to be carried by U.S. vessels and operated primarily by Americans.

“This is a highly accretive transaction that complements our acquisition of AFF Global Logistics in 2018,” Odyssey CEO Bob Shellman said. “Together, our companies can help more customers keep up with the increasing demands and shipment security requirements of transporting their goods – and, with the support of RPM’s domestic network infrastructure and operations, we’ll have even more robust services to offer our customers.”

RPM will join Odyssey’s Multimodal Global Solutions Division, led by division president Keith Hancock, which seamlessly integrates acquired business units into complementary modes and freight service offerings on a global scale.