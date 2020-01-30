Michael Romita named president/CEO of the Westchester County Association

A partner in a Washington, D.C.-based federal government affairs and public policy consulting firm has been selected to become the next president and CEO of the Westchester County Association, taking the position formerly occupied by William P. Mooney Jr., who recently retired after 15 years on the job.

Michael N. Romita, who is a resident of Harrison, will assume the position effective March 1, it was announced today by William P. Harrington Jr., WCA’s chairman. Romita, a partner at Mercury Strategies LLC, is a former executive vice president of the Castle Oil Corp. and was a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Among Mercury’s current clients are AT&T, T-Mobile, the National Association of Theater Owners and Verizon Communications.

“Michael is a visionary of extraordinary accomplishment, who is passionate about bringing Westchester’s business community to the next level; this is a real coup for us,” Harrington said.

A committee chaired by Burke Rehabilitation Hospital President and CEO Jeff Menkes, who is on WCA’s executive committee and board of directors, conducted the search for Mooney’s successor.

“We were impressed with the caliber of people we met, but Michael was exceptional. We were thoroughly impressed by his strong vision, thoughtfulness, dynamism and drive. His credentials, experience and education are simply extraordinary,” Menkes said.

Romita received a bachelor’s degree from Tufts University, a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School, and Master of Laws degree from The London School of Economics. Romita has been active with local charitable and civic organizations, including the Westchester County Parks, Recreation, and Conservation Board and MINT, a mental health foundation. In addition, he recently co-chaired the County Executive’s Transition Committee on Economic Development.

Romita said, “The WCA is unique. It focuses on underlying drivers, such as real estate, workforce development, health care, sustainability, and innovation, all of which improve the environment for economic development. I am impressed by the strength of its brand, its commitment to building for the future, and the influence of its extensive network. With my background in business strategy, advocacy, and public policy, I think the synergy is terrific. The WCA gets stuff done and I can’t wait to get started.”

Government leaders were quick to react to Romita being selected. Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “I am excited for the Westchester County Association and its new dynamic leader. I have gotten to know Michael well over the past several years. He understands business and this is an opportune time for a big-picture visionary to take the helm as Westchester County transitions into a vibrant business hub of the biotech, healthcare, education, real estate, and entertainment industries.”

U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey congratulated Romita and praised his business acumen and knowledge of Westchester as helping “the WCA promote job creation; build sustainability, innovation, and healthcare efficiencies; and energize the business culture. I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Under this new leadership, I am sure the Westchester County Association will continue to inspire action and grow the strong public-private partnership that has helped benefit our communities.”