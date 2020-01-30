Ecco restaurant coming to Trumbull’s Long Hill Green

Ecco, an Italian restaurant that is part of a group that operates several other eateries in the area, is coming to Trumbull’s Long Hill Green.

The dining spot will be at the redeveloped plaza at 6540 Main St., the former site of Marisa’s Restaurant, which has been demolished.

The group behind Ecco also operates Pizzeria Molto in Fairfield, Spiga Wine Bar & Salumeria in New Canaan, Lugano Salumeria & Wine Bar in Old Greenwich and Racanelli’s Pizza & Brew in White Plains.

Ecco hopes to open sometime this year. Construction of Long Hill Green could stretch into 2021.