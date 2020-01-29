Home Fairfield Job search firm Indeed opening 2nd Manhattan location

Job search firm Indeed opening 2nd Manhattan location

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE

Job search firm Indeed, which maintains headquarters in Stamford and Austin, plans to open a second New York City office, across the street from its existing one in midtown Manhattan.

The company has signed a nine-year lease for 44,277 square feet on the entire ninth and tenth floors of 1155 Avenue of the Americas, which sits opposite its offices at 1120 Avenue of the Americas. Indeed has leased 125,000 square feet at the latter address since 2015.

The company expects to move into its new location sometime this summer.

