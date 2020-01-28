Danbury and Norwalk players to headline Puppy Bowl XVI

A pair of four-legged athletes from local nonprofit animal rescue organizations will be among the starting players in the 16th annual Puppy Bowl, to be broadcast on Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.

The nonprofit Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) is sending the cocker spaniel/Siberian husky mix Starla as a starting member on Team Ruff. On the opposite side of the playing field will be Sadie, an American Staffordshire terrier/American bulldog mix from Norwalk’s Pet Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), who is among the starting team on the rival Team Fluff. The winning side will receive the coveted Lombarky Trophy and the standout athlete earning the title of MVP – Most Valuable Pup.

Sadie is PAWS’ sole representative at the Puppy Bowl while DAWS is sending second-string athletes Floofer and Lindy as back-up on Team Fluff. DAWS is also sending a pair of senior dogs, Snow and Spunky, to participate in Animal Planet’s third annual Dog Bowl, a tournament for dogs ages 2 to 15 that will be broadcast Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.

Connecticut animal shelters will be sending a total of 19 canine players to participate in both shows this coming weekend.