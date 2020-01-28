Forum Group signs lease for West Avenue space in Norwalk

The Forum Group has signed a lease to establish a new 1,357-square-foot office at 1-3 West Ave. in Norwalk. Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta and Associate Casey McKnight represented The Forum Group in the transaction.

The Forum Group provides human capital, process management and financial consulting services. It operates eight recruitment divisions specializing in permanent staffing on both a contingency and retained search basis, as well as providing contract/temporary placement across a variety of disciplines.

Cognetta and Jason Witty, managing partner of The Forum Group, had a pre-existing professional relationship from years of overlap in the local business community. After soliciting proposals from landlords, Witty chose to redesign a distinctive space at the West Avenue address.

The lease provides a buildout to Witty’s specifications, as well as a turnkey renovation suited to The Forum Group’s needs and funded by the landlord, in addition to free rent, a competitive rental rate and a flexible lease term.

The landlord was represented by Read Auerbach, senior vice president of Colonial Realty, a Southpoint Group Company.

Choyce Peterson maintains offices in Norwalk and Rye Brook, New York.