J. Allen Kosowsky merges CPA firm with CironeFriedberg

J. Allen Kosowsky is merging his CPA firm with CironeFriedberg and will serve as a partner in its forensic, valuation and litigation support practice in Shelton.

Before starting his own firm in 1981, Kosowsky was a principal with Ernst & Young and COO and CFO at two privately corporations.

“We are so pleased that Allen has chosen to join our firm to work with our partner Michael Jodon, CPA, as we expand our forensic accounting and business valuation practice,” said CironeFriedberg managing partner Tony Cirone. “Allen is a proven leader in this niche practice area, and we are very excited to have his years of experience.”

Kosowsky is a member of the board of Thor Industries and BlackRidge Technology International. He previously served on the boards of Naugatuck Valley Corporation, ON2 Technologies, Webster Bank, and Shelton Bancorp.