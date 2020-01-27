Value of Fairfield commercial building permits passes $100M

Data compiled by the Fairfield Department of Community & Economic Development indicates that the value of commercial building permits issued in 2019 surpassed $100 million – more than twice the 2018 total and the highest number for the past 15 years.

The DECD said that 2020 also looks to be a busy year.

Among 2019’s most notable permits were those to construct a mixed-use transit-oriented development near the Fairfield Metro Center train station ($17.7 million), a medical office building ($5.4 million), townhouses at Fairfield University ($7.1 million) and three residence halls at Sacred Heart University ($43.4 million).

“We have a developer ready to put a shovel in the ground at our metro train station,” First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said at the recent Fairfield Chamber of Commerce 2020 Economic Outlook Breakfast. “But we need a business willing to make the first step to add to the vision for this area.

“I am excited for the Metro Center development plans for a hotel to support our universities,” she continued, “and I am encouraged by their vision. I will support revitalizing that corridor with street scape improvements and work to connect that area to our downtown.”

Earlier this month, Kupchick told the Business Journal she was confident that the Fairfield Metro Center project — a 1.1 million-square-foot commercial development and commuter rail stop that has been on the drawing board since 2005 — would move forward this year.