Synchrony teams with Verizon on credit card program

Synchrony is partnering with Verizon to become the exclusive provider of the telecommunications company’s co-branded consumer credit card.

The new credit card is the first aimed specifically for Verizon customers. The card is scheduled to become available during the first half of this year, although the companies did not offer any preview of the card program’s special features or benefits for users.

“We are thrilled to be working with Verizon as they continue to bring innovation to their customers,” said Margaret Keane, CEO of the Stamford-headquartered Synchrony.