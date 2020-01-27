Sacred Heart University to build $60M hockey arena

Sacred Heart University plans to build a $60 million, 4,000-seat hockey and ice skating arena on its west campus in Fairfield.

Construction is set to begin this summer and is scheduled to be completed in 2022. The new arena, which has yet to be formally named, will also include a pro shop, beer gardens, food venues, suite, meeting rooms and offices.

“The facility will be home to our Division I men’s and women’s hockey programs, our nationally ranked figure skating team and our men’s club ice hockey team,” college President John J. Petillo said. “It is the continuation of a robust, multi-year building and expansion program reflecting our significant growth, appeal and national status.”

Jim Barquinero, senior vice president for enrollment, student affairs and athletics, said that the arena will also host a new women’s ice hockey team and synchronized skating events.

The university plans to make the arena available for ice skating by students, faculty, staff and the public. The building also will host special events including concerts and convocations and be used as practice space for the school’s sport management, communications and media and hospitality courses.

The arena is being designed by architectural firm ALG of North Dakota and the S/L/A/M Collaborative of Glastonbury.

The arena is the second announced in Fairfield in four months. In September, Fairfield University unveiled plans to build a $45 million 3,500-seat arena on the current site of its alumni hall to host school’s Division I basketball and volleyball programs, Fairfield Prep’s basketball team and concerts and special events for both the school and neighboring community. The arena is expected to open in 2021.