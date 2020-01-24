Christine Squires named president and CEO of Americares

Americares Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer Christine Squires will be the Stamford relief and development nonprofit’s next president and CEO, effective March 14.

Squires will succeed Michael J. Nyenhuis, who is leaving Americares in March to become president and CEO of UNICEF USA. During his six years at Americares, Nyenhuis nearly tripled its cash revenue, more than doubled its global workforce, and raised its profile within the NGO sector, according to the organization.

“Michael has done an excellent job growing the organization and expanding its health programs,” said Americares Chairman of the Board Jerry Leamon. “The board has had the privilege of working with Christine for nearly four years and she was the obvious choice. She has the leadership experience and vision to move Americares forward.”

A Greenwich resident, Squires has held numerous senior leadership roles. Prior to joining Americares in 2016, she served as chief operating officer for Physicians for Human Rights, where she oversaw global fundraising, strategic planning, human resources, information technology and an $8.5 million budget.

Squires also served as managing director of development and outreach for Human Rights Watch and spent 10 years as vice president of marketing at UNICEF USA.

As Americares chief development officer, Squires expanded fundraising efforts and doubled the organization’s annual operating budget to more than $60 million. She previously led the organization as acting president and CEO while Nyenhuis was on a leave of absence for two months last year.

Americares maintains a staff of more than 500 in the U.S., Colombia, El Salvador, Haiti, India, Liberia, Malawi, the Philippines and Tanzania.