Diageo’s Johnnie Walker Blue Label celebrates the Chinese New Year’s rat

Diageo is kicking off the Chinese New Year with a limited edition version of its Johnnie Walker Blue Label featuring original artwork by Chinese artist Shirley Gong.

The Chinese New Year festivities, which begin on Jan. 25 and runs through Feb. 8, celebrates the Year of the Rat. The bottle design covers three of the four faces of the square bottle with depictions of a blue-and-white rodent playing beneath bright red lanterns hanging from cherry blossom trees.

Diageo, whose North American headquarters are in Norwalk, issued a press statement noting that Gong’s designs paid tribute to the “entrepreneurship and adaptability of this intelligent creature and heralds the opportunity and good fortune the Rat’s arrival signifies.”

Liquor merchants are selling a single 750ml bottle at a price range between $200 and $260.