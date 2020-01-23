America’s First Network Credit Union moving HQ out of Trumbull for E. Hartford

America’s First Network Credit Union moving HQ out of Trumbull for E....

America’s First Network Credit Union is moving its Trumbull headquarters to East Hartford.

Based at 45 Commerce Drive, the credit union is making 92 Pitkin St. its new home. It has operated a full-service branch at that location since it acquired East Hartford Federal Credit Union in 2017.

America’s First, which has 4,939 members and $35.5 million in total assets, also has a branch in Fairfield University’s Gonzaga Hall, as well as one in Danbury that is limited only to employees of global relocation firm Cartus.

The credit union began life in 1976 as Chesebrough-Pond’s Federal Credit Union, based in Clinton. Upon its 1987 acquisition by Unilever Home & Personal Care, its name was changed to Personal Care America Federal Credit Union. It adopted its current name in 2016 after switching from a federally-chartered credit union to a state-chartered one.