Mount Sinai Doctors leases space at former Klaff’s store in Scarsdale

Mount Sinai Health System has announced it will open Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester at 331 Central Park Ave. in Scarsdale this summer.

The new office will be based in a 25,000-square-foot building that formerly housed Klaff’s Home Design Store. Simone Development Cos. acquired the property last July. Mount Sinai Doctors will take the vacant 20,000-square-foot space at the site and the other tenant at the location, Charles Schwab, will continue to occupy its 5,000-square-foot office.

“We are excited to have purchased this well-located building for Mount Sinai Doctors and add to our relationship with Mount Sinai,” said Joe Simone, president of Simone Development Cos.

This will be the third location in the county for Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester, which offers primary and specialty care on a same-day appointment and walk-in basis. The organization also operates offices in Pelham and Yonkers.