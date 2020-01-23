Bed Bath & Beyond closing two area stores

Bed Bath & Beyond has listed its stores in Shelton and West Nyack among the 40 locations it plans to close this year.

Last fall, the retailer announced plans to close 40 of the Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 20 stores operating under its other brands. The Shelton store at 862 Bridgeport Ave. is the only Connecticut outlet that will be going out of business. The West Nyack store at 1406 Palisades Center Drive is one of three New York stores to be shut down, along with retail units in the Bronx and Cheektowaga. Stores in 19 states and the District of Columbia will be wound down this year.

A spokesperson for the company told USA Today that the stores “no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us.”

Within Fairfield County, the company’s remaining Bed Bath & Beyond stores are in Brookfield, Danbury, Fairfield, Norwalk and Stamford. In New York, the combined Westchester-Hudson Valley region has Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Elmsford, Middletown, Mohegan Lake, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Port Chester, Spring Valley and Yonkers.