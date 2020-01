Members of The Get Around Crew share their latest endeavors

A group of men that formed a musical group at the Ability Beyond day program in Bethel are sharing their latest artistic creations. Members of The Get Around Crew, including: Ken Barrachina, Seyid “Tony” Hosseini, Zach Dallas and Sam Plourde, along with new members Mike Massa and Ron Finley, have their artwork on display at A Common…