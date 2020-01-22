2018 FAMILY-OWNED BUSINESS WINNER – Majestic Kitchens & Bath

How has your company grown since you’ve won?

“We have increased our showroom traffic and renovated some displays for newer current ones.”

What will the business look like in the next few years? What are your goals?

“For starters, our entire business building will be updated! Our goal is to become more involved in the community & the industry by giving access to the showroom with events.”

What tips for success would you give other family-owned businesses?

“Be involved in your community, value your staff and clientele and success should follow.”

Do you have any traditions passed along in your family-owned business?

“Keep moving forward and try stay up to date with technology.”