Fairway Market refutes report of Chapter 7 bankruptcy and store closings

Fairway Market, a longtime staple in the tristate grocery trade, is pushing back on an anonymously sourced news report that it is planning to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and close all of its stores, including a pair in this region.

The New York Post, citing unnamed sources, ran an article claiming the chain was carrying $174 million in debt and was unable to find buyers for most of its stores. However, the company took to Twitter to refute the article.

“Despite reports, Fairway Market has no intention to file for chapter 7 or liquidate all of its stores,” the company tweeted. “All 14 stores remain open for business, offering a complete range of high quality, specialty food products, and we look forward to seeing our customers and employees.”

Founded in 1933 as a fruit-and-vegetable stand on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Fairway Market grew into a 14-store chain in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Fairway Market has a supermarket and adjacent liquor store at 699 Canal St. in Stamford as well as at the Post Road Plaza shopping center in Pelham Manor. The chain operated a store in Nanuet from 2013 until its closing in September.