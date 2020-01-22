PepsiCo to make MTN Dew Maui Burst a Dollar General exclusive

PepsiCo has announced that its MTN Dew Maui Burst will be reintroduced as an exclusive item in Dollar General retail stores.

The pineapple-flavored soft drink was available as a limited-time offering last fall and will return to the Dollar General shelves beginning Feb. 1 as a 16 oz. single-serve can. Dollar General has more than 16,000 stores across the U.S.

“Dollar General fans have always embraced the MTN DEW Maui Burst flavor with enthusiasm,” said Nicole Portwood, vice president of marketing for MTN Dew. ” Their excitement translated on social media and at the registers. We’re thrilled to respond to fans by making Maui Burst permanently available at Dollar General.”

The return of Maui Burst marks the second time this month that Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo has expanded its MTN Dew line. Earlier in the month, the company rolled out the Zero Sugar version of its popular soft drink brand.