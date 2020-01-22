BIC scores infringement lawsuit win over Arrow Lighter

Shelton-headquartered BIC announced that it scored a victory over Arrow Lighter Inc. in an infringement lawsuit filed with the International Trade Commission.

BIC filed its lawsuit in December 2018, accusing California-based Arrow Lighter of churning out Chinese-made imitation pocket lighters that are sold under the MK brand name that were designed to imitate the shape and design of BIC’s lighters. BIC also complained the Chinese lighters failed to meet the U.S. safety and quality standards required of the BIC product line. The ITC complaint also stated that the lawsuit’s defendants engaged in unlicensed importation and sales in the U.S. market.

BIC announced that Arrow Lighter agreed to stop selling its MK brand models and will liquidate its existing inventory of the lighters by Oct. 21.

“Safety is a cornerstone of BIC’s business and is the number one priority for BIC Lighters, so we take it seriously when another brand tries to pass for a BIC,” said Steve Burkhart, vice president and general counsel at BIC.

“Unfortunately, low-quality noncompliant imported lighters are rampant in the U.S. market, an overwhelming majority of which fail safety standards set forth by ASTM International, meaning they can lead to serious fires, damage or injuries. …BIC’s win not only protects BIC’s customers, employees and shareholders, it protects all consumers by removing noncompliant imported lighters from the U.S. market.”