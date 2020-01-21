New study finds Connecticut trails Massachusetts for pricey real estate

When it comes to expensive New England residential real estate, a new study from PropertyShark shows the Boston market makes Fairfield County’s Gold Coast look like a haven for affordable housing.

According to PropertyShark, Boston is home to four of New England’s 10 most expensive ZIP Codes and eight of its 50 priciest ZIP Codes.

Massachusetts was home to the top three most expensive counties in New England, with Middlesex accounting for 21 of the region’s priciest ZIP Codes, Norfolk with nine and Suffolk with eight. Boston’s 02199 ZIP Code had the highest median sales price in New England during 2019 at $3.66 million.

Fairfield County tied Massachusetts’ Middlesex County with nine of New England’s most expensive ZIP Codes. Riverside’s 06878 was Connecticut’s most expensive ZIP Code with a median sale price of $1.63 million. It was also New England’s third-most expensive ZIP Code and ranked 70th in PropertyShark’s recent nationwide survey on the subject.

Old Greenwich’s 06870 was Connecticut’s second-most expensive ZIP Code in 2019 with a median sale price of $1.62 million – it also ranked 71st in the nation – while Greenwich’s 06830 placed third in the state and 95th in the nation with a median sales price of $1.45 million.