Westport’s Gemspring Capital acquires Skyline Displays

Gemspring Capital, a Westport-based private equity firm has acquired Skyline Displays, a provider of displays, exhibits and services for trade shows and corporate events. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, Skyline Displays has clients in 30 countries. Within the U.S., the company operates 80 locations including 27 Skyline-owned retail centers, four regional service centers and 45 independent dealers. One of its dealers, TradeTec in Chicago, was also acquired by Gemspring Capital as part of the acquisition.

“We believe that Skyline provides an unmatched value proposition and portfolio of products and services to its dealers and customers that uniquely position the company for continued growth,” said Don Gerne, managing director at Gemspring. “We are excited to support the Skyline team in this next stage of the company’s growth.”

This marks the second time within six months that Gemspring acquired a company in this space. Last July, it acquired Rapid Displays Inc., a Chicago-based provider of point-of-purchase displays and related services.