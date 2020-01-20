Massachusetts’ Callahan Construction Managers opens White Plains office

Callahan Construction Managers, a Bridgewater, Massachusetts-based construction management company, has opened an office in White Plains.

The new office is the first regional outpost for Callahan, which was founded in 1954 and focuses on multifamily residential, senior and affordable housing, hospitality, life sciences, corporate office, educational and retail developments in the Northeast. Within this region, Callahan’s projects have included the Danforth Apartments in Dobbs Ferry, Benchmark at Split Rock in Shelton and Maplewood in Darien.

“This is a very exciting time for our company,” company President Patrick Callahan said. “Callahan has been growing steadily over the last several years and now we’re ready to take the next step as a company and open a new office in New York. Our new location will allow us to serve our regional and national clients outside New England and build on our award-winning tradition.”