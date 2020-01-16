CT casinos report slot revenue declines for December

After two consecutive months of year-over-year increases in their slot revenues, Connecticut’s tribal casinos returned to revenue declines in December.

Mohegan Sun reported slot revenues of approximately $44 million, down from the $49.7 million recorded in December 2018. The amount slot bettors wagered in December, also known as the “handle,” was $546.6 million, a drop from the roughly $633 million reported one year earlier.

Foxwoods’ slot revenue of $33.6 million dropped from the $37 million generated one year earlier. The handle for the month was $407.1 million, down from the previous year’s $473.1 million.

Both casinos are required to pay 25% of their respective slot revenues to the state’s general fund. Last month, Mohegan Sun paid the state $10.9 million and Foxwoods paid $8.5 million.

Prior to generating revenue gains in October and November, both casinos had experienced year-over-year slot revenue declines since June 2018. The Connecticut casinos do not report their table-games revenue and do not share those earnings with the state.